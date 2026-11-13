ABS-CBN responds to MTRCB complaints over ‘PBB Collab 3.0’
A day after the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued a statement saying it had received complaints about certain scenes and interactions on Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0, ABS-CBN released a statement addressing the matter.
“The MTRCB has issued a statement regarding complaints it received about certain scenes and interactions in ‘Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0,’” the network said.
Although ABS-CBN has yet to receive a formal notice regarding the complaints, it said it was willing to discuss the matter with the MTRCB.
“ABS-CBN has not received any formal notice from the MTRCB regarding these complaints, but we are ready to participate in discussions with the Board should we be called upon.
“PBB” has always promoted positive values and respect for others. With Kuya’s guidance, housemates reflect on their actions and learn from their experiences. Their welfare and well-being remain our top priority,” the statement continued, adding that “ABS-CBN remains committed to responsible self-regulation.”