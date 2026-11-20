The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to hold a plebiscite in Naga City this Saturday, November 20, that will determine if it will become a highly urbanized city (HUC).

“Nagueños/Nagueñas, bukas na ang plebisito upang ratipikahin ang Proclamation No. 1267 na naglalayong i-convert ang Lungsod ng Naga bilang isang Highly Urbanized City (HUC),” Comelec reminded voters.

(Residents of Naga, a plebiscite will be held tomorrow to ratify Proclamation No. 1267 that aims to convert Naga City into a Highly Urbanized City.)

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The poll body informed voters that the early voting hours will be between 5 am to 7 am while the regular voting hours will be between 7 am to 3 pm.

The Comelec has already printed a total of 120,720 ballots that will be used for the plebiscite.

Last May 26, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a Proclamation No. 1267 that proclaimed Naga City as a HUC after having met the minimum requirements prescribed by Republic Act (RA) No. 7610, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991.

Should majority of the voters pick “yes” to have Naga become a HUC, the Comelec said the city will have more opportunities for new investments and businesses.

The commission added that voters of the HUC no longer have to vote for provincial elective officials.