The Office of the Ombudsman on Friday said that it formally granted conditional immunity to Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation President Felicity Guevarra following his surrender to officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a press statement, the Ombudsman confirmed that Guevarra was taken into custody last 19 November, days after its prosecutors filed a motion seeking to cancel the passports of the respondents in the plunder case filed against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the Sandiganbayan.

While Romualdez has since been detained at the New Quezon City Jail – Male Dormitory since 14 September, Guevarra along with former congressman Zaldy Co and a member of the Leyte lawmaker’s staff had remained at-large prior to the development.

The anti-graft court similarly noted that Samchan has since returned all of the earnings that it had received from the questioned transactions contained in its case to the Bureau of Treasury.

Even with the restitution, it stressed that the criminal liability of Guevarra remained and maintained that it was not the basis of its decision to grant the latter immunity.

Instead, the Ombudsman said that the reason for its decision to impose such a legal protection on the executive was based on his knowledge regarding the case.

“The Office granted Mr. Guevarra conditional immunity under Section 17 of Republic Act No. 6770 because his testimony and records are necessary to establish the truth in this case,” the statement read.

“The immunity rests on his full and truthful testimony,” he added.

Also read Romualdez co-accused Guevarra surrenders, gets conditional immunity

Gueverra’s immunity would reportedly be based on strict conditions as his willingness to cooperate fully to prosecutors and turn over all of records and devices of Samchan to authorities.

Other stipulations concerned the official staying within the custody of the Department of Justice and for him to remain in the country while the cases proceed.

The Ombudsman said that failing to follow one of the conditions would result in the immediate cancellation of the protection.

“Mr. Guevarra personally handled Samchan’s operations. His testimony and records will help the prosecution trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet. The charges against the other accused stand as filed,” the anti-graft body said.

During the testimony of officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) at Romualdez’s bail hearing at the Sandiganbayan Third Division, it was disclosed that Samchan was among the firms that cooperated in purchasing Tamarind 30 in Forbes Park, Makati.

The money exchanging firm had reportedly forwarded 21 managers’ checks worth P1.5 billion to Ocampo, Manalo, Valdez and Lim Law (OMLAW), the firm that issued the vacate notice for the property.

Funds were then supposedly handed over to Golden Pheasants Holding Corporation, the company that purchased the property.

In prior hearings, alleged bagmen of Co testified to delivering cash-filled suitcases to Tamarind 30, one of the four properties that were identified.

The bail hearings of Romualdez are set to resume on 23 November, with the prosecution having three remaining witnesses for the said proceedings. The prosecution noted that it had 73 witnesses for its presentation of its evidence in chief.