The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announces on Friday, 20 November 2026, the arrest of a woman accused of defrauding 86 job applicants of approximately P25.8 million by promising employment opportunities in New Zealand.

The suspect was arrested during an entrapment operation in Sampaloc, Manila, on 12 November after allegedly collecting recruitment fees from applicants.

According to the NBI, the woman claimed to have close personal ties with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to convince victims that she could facilitate their overseas deployment.

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The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that the suspect was not licensed or authorized to recruit Filipino workers for overseas employment.