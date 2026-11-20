The Department of Health (DOH) has observed a rise in the number of typhoid fever in the country.

Because of this, the DOH on Friday, 20 November, stated in its latest latest epidemiological report “the public is advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest primary care facility should an individual experience persistent fever, weakness, severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, abdominal swelling, blood in the stool and difficulty in eating or drinking.”

The DOH disclosed that a total of 1,141 typhoid fever cases have been recorded from October 11 to 24.

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The agency said the number is four percent higher compared to the 1,101 cases observed from September 27 to October 10.

The department reported that 15 provinces and highly urbanized cities (P/HUCs) have “breached epidemic thresholds and continue to show increasing cases.”

So far, it revealed that a total 16,432 typhoid fever cases have been recorded this year.

The department said the number is 28 percent lower compared to the 22,935 reported from the same period in 2025.

The DOH added that the case fatality rate this year is at .30 percent which is 19 percent lower compared to 2025.

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The DOH epidemiological report also showed that there were 27 cholera cases recorded from October 11 to 24.

The department indicated that the number is higher compared to the 16 cases posted from September 27 to October 10.

The DOH said “cholera cases is one of the climate-sensitive infectious diseases being monitored by the Department for El Nino-linked water challenges.”

“In line with this, the public is encouraged to continuously ensure safe drinking water and thoroughly cooked food prior to consumption,” the agency advised.

On the other hand, the department said the number of recorded cholera cases this year remains lower compared to 2025.