The Philippines is preparing to auction a combined 6,300 megawatts of offshore wind and natural gas power capacity over the next two months as the government moves to expand renewable energy while strengthening electricity supply reliability.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin announced the timetable during Stratbase’s 11th Pilipinas Conference on Friday, 20 November 2026, saying the Department of Energy (DOE) would conduct a 3,000-MW natural gas auction in December, followed by a 3,300-MW offshore wind auction in January 2027.

The auctions form part of the government’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fuels, diversify power generation and encourage investments in the energy sector.

“Our answer is to diversify our energy mix, develop indigenous resources, and strengthen our power system,” Garin said.

The planned offshore wind auction is expected to support the country’s renewable energy targets, while the natural gas auction will provide flexible generating capacity to maintain grid stability.

Garin explained that gas-fired power plants could adjust their output to compensate for fluctuations in renewable generation, particularly when solar power becomes unavailable.

The DOE has awarded approximately 20.7 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity through four rounds of its Green Energy Auction Program.

It also plans to offer another 25 gigawatts through auctions covering projects scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2035.

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The expansion supports the Philippine Energy Plan’s target of increasing renewable energy’s share of electricity generation to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

Garin said the government would pursue additional auctions covering floating solar installations, rooftop solar, off-grid systems, biomass, hydropower and pumped storage.

The DOE is also advancing waste-to-energy development.

Its first special waste-to-energy auction identified nine potential winning bidders for 12 projects offering a combined 428 MW of capacity, subject to post-auction requirements.

Investor interest has remained substantial.

Board of Investments data showed that renewable energy accounted for P745.10 billion, or 79 percent, of the P942.90 billion in approved investments from January to September 2026.

Beyond electricity generation, Garin said the Philippine National Oil Co. was developing the country’s first government-owned strategic petroleum reserve in Bataan.

The initial facility, targeted for completion by December 2027, would have a capacity of one million barrels.

Garin said the government was seeking investors to expand the facility, which could eventually accommodate a much larger fuel stockpile.

The Philippines recently signed a cooperation agreement with Japan to advance emergency petroleum storage arrangements.

Garin emphasized that energy investments must ultimately translate into affordable electricity, reliable service and greater protection against international price shocks.

“Resilience must be built before the crisis comes,” she said.

“Let us build infrastructure before it becomes bottleneck.”