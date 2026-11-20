Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia on Friday dismissed claims that the 2028 national elections could be canceled, saying only a revolution or constitutional change could disrupt the constitutionally mandated electoral schedule.

In a radio interview on 20 November 2026, Garcia responded to allegations from the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte that a plan was being hatched to prevent the elections from taking place.

“Siguro po nagkaroon po tayo ng rebolusyon,” Garcia said, referring to the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The uprising paved the way for the ratification of the 1987 Constitution, which established the terms of office of the president and vice president and the schedule for electing their successors.

Garcia stressed that government officials and citizens alike are bound to follow the Constitution.

“Habang nandy’an ang Saligayang Batas natin, tayo pong lahat, mamamayan man o nasa pamahalaan, kinakailangan… ay susundin ang probisyon ng ating Saligang Batas,” he said.

Garcia also denied that Malacañang had approached the Comelec about a possible “no-el,” or no-election, scenario in 2028.

“Naku wala pong utos at, kung saka-sakali, wala naman po susunod sa isang utos na illegal,” he said.

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He maintained that even Congress could not unilaterally postpone the presidential and vice presidential elections through ordinary legislation.

While lawmakers previously passed a measure rescheduling the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Garcia said the same approach could not override constitutional provisions governing national elections.

“Wala po kahit anong batas ng Kongreso ang magpapabago ng probisyon ng ating Saligang Batas,” he said.

“Ang pinakamakapangyarihang batas sa ating bansa ay ang atin pong Konstitusyon,” he added.

Garcia emphasized that changes to constitutionally mandated election schedules would require amendments to the Constitution.