President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the United States-led Pax Silica Initiative despite mounting opposition from student organizations, Indigenous peoples and environmental groups over a proposed 1,620-hectare technology hub in Capas, Tarlac.

Speaking during a media briefing in Shenzhen, China, on 20 November 2026, Marcos said the Philippines could not afford to miss opportunities presented by the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

“It is our best opportunity to be part of the global discussion on AI, the Pax Silica. And we should take advantage of it, and we intend to,” he said.

The President dismissed criticisms of the proposed development, stressing that no agreement had been finalized and that protesters were raising objections to provisions that had yet to be determined.

“Number one, there is no deal yet. If they are demonstrating about a specific provision, I don’t see how that’s possible. There are no specific provisions. We haven’t done it yet. Wala pa tayong pinag-usapan, wala pa tayong pinirmahan,” he stressed.

Marcos also rejected concerns that the proposed development would involve data centers, which critics have warned could place additional pressure on electricity and water resources.

“I hear voices that it would be environmentally damaging. They are thinking about data centers. There will be no data centers in the place where we are going to put this development on AI. It’s an AI center,” Marcos reiterated.

He described Pax Silica as an initiative aimed at diversifying global technology supply chains and expanding participation in artificial intelligence development.

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Marcos said Southeast Asian countries should become active participants in shaping AI technologies rather than merely consuming products developed elsewhere.

“And in ASEAN, most of the leaders are talking about AI. This is what everybody is talking about. It’s really important that we develop AI. Members of ASEAN should not be only customers of AI. We should be part of the decisions that are being made as to where to take AI,” he emphasized.

He noted that discussions on AI development were also taking place in South Korea, Japan and Latin America, underscoring the growing international competition for technological investment.

“What is best is that we bring AI here, so that we are included in the talks, and on what is best for our government. And that’s the importance of Pax Silica. If we do not invest in time, in effort and in money, then we will lose it. That is the economy in the next few years,” he said.

Citing International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Marcos said governments must adapt to the growing influence of artificial intelligence regardless of public concerns about the technology.

“What do you do? You cannot hide from it. What you should do is understand what it is and understand what the industry is doing and how the Philippines can benefit. That is why Pax Silica is important,” he said.

Student organizations have opposed the initiative, warning that deeper involvement in the U.S.-led technology framework could draw the Philippines further into geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing.

Indigenous peoples' groups and environmental advocates have also raised concerns about the proposed technology hub's potential impact on Aeta communities and farmers in Capas.

They warned that the development could threaten ancestral lands, displace residents and disrupt agricultural livelihoods.