Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo takes on the witness stand for the 45th day of Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, 20 November, 2026 in Pasay City.

An official from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Friday that Cale88 Foods Corporation, a company linked to Atty. Manases “Mans” Carpio, was a business that was duly registered as a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) since 2021.

The classification was disclosed during the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte by DTI undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who testified in the proceedings as the eight witness of the defense.

Rodolfo said that he was the official that personally signed the Registration Certificate of Cale88 after it completed its submission of requirements needed for recognition under the Board of Investments (BOI), where he serves as a managing head.

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“The company was an MSME, because it was indicated in its project cost that it would cost P15 million. We streamlined the system in the BOI,” the official answered when asked about the purpose of the submitted requirements.

“If I’m not mistaken, we issued a resolution in 2016 for micro and small enterprises to delegate the function of evaluation and approval...to the BOI Extension Office,” he added.

In the case of Cale88, Rodolfo stated that it was the investment board’s office in Davao that was concerned with conducting the assessment of the company and generating a report on its observations.

Defense lawyer Atty. Justin Gular would confront the witness, however, on why his signature would be the one indicated in the document despite not being the individual that directly conducted the evaluation.

Rodolfo clarified that while the BOI’s Extension Office would conduct separate assessments, all reports would be discussed during a monthly board meeting prior to the issuance of the certificate.

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Among the documents that were presented as part of Gular’s direct examination was a plant visit that was reported in 3 December 2021 on the facility that the company would be using for its operations.

The lawyer narrated how the report indicated that the inspection was carried out virtually, but had managed to confirm that the Cale88’s building was still under construction and that there were no raw materials observed at the site.

Photos of an apparent structure would be included in the assessment, an area that Rodolfo noted was indicated as the place where the operations of the company would be carried out.

“Our Davao Office said that this would be the landing area where the raw materials would be received...you can see here that it’s all external structures, but we were told that the facilities to cook the banana chips were inside,” the official explained, referring to the report.

Cale88 exported P23-M banana chips

A separate document that was identified during the proceeding was the Annual Report on Actual Operations of Cale88 for calendar year 2023, which indicated that the company had over 100 employees and generated P23.59 million worth of income from exports.

The company reportedly sold 216,000 thousand kilograms of banana chips out of the 228,717 kilograms that it produced in the same year.

Rodolfo said that the ratio between the sales and production was a matter that was separately assessed by the BOI given that one of the incentives that it afforded to exporters of goods was what he said was an “Income Tax Holiday” which would last for a period of six years.

He explained that what benefit entailed was that the company would be exempted from paying for net income for as long as it complied with the condition that 70 percent of its sales would come from export.

Looking into the said annual operations report, Rodolfo said that Cale88 managed to comply as it had an export ratio of 94 percent.

The official would note that the BOI still required companies to submit proof as to where the export revenues came from in order to identify where the remittances came from.

Gular, who asked for the documents to not be publicly flashed, said that there were inward remittances from different banks including what he said “appears to be Chinese corporations.”

Rodolfo, however, reiterated that their office was solely concerned with identifying the source of the revenues and did not necessarily look into the country it comes from.

“It’s meant to identify who the customers were that made the remittances, where the company sold its exports...we do not require them [to state] the country of origin,” he said.

It is worth recalling that previous testimony from Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) executive director Ronel Buenaventura said that Cale88 got P319.32 million in inward remittances from China and Hong Kong.

Buenaventura said that there were three suspicious transaction reports linked to the company that were flagged due to a reported lack of “legal or trade obligation, purpose, or economic justification.”