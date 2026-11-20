Public prosecutor and Manila Rep. Joel Chua on Friday maintained that the issue that the prosecution had when it came to Cale88 Foods Corporation was primarily with regards to the alleged “undeclared income” of the company based on the recorded billions of transactions it had in recent years.

The lawmaker stressed that the lawyers of Vice President Sara Duterte have yet to present any witnesses that could debunk their allegations.

“The issue here is the undeclared income which is part of the unexplained wealth. So as of now, we have yet to hear a clear explanation,” Chua said during a press conference as the Senate impeachment court took a break for lunch.

Chua’s remarks came after hearing the direct examination of defense lawyer Atty. Justin Gular on Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, the Duterte camp’s eight witness.

Prior to the start of Rodolfo’s testimony, Gular said that they were offering the witness as a means to prove that Cale88 was a duly registered “Export Enterprise” under the Board of Investments (BOI) and was lawfully producing and exporting Banana Chips.

The official said that the company received its Registration Certificate in 2021 and was classified as a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) which had sold most of its goods through exports.

An Annual Report on Actual Operations from 2023 that was presented during the proceedings, it was noted that Cale88 had a 94 percent export ratio, accumulating P23.59 million in export sales.

Even with the disclosures, Chua recalled records that were presented by Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) executive director Ronel Buenaventura wherein it was found that the company had P1.2 billion in transactions from a period of 2022 to 2025.

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Of the total amount, prosecutors particularly pointed out the finding that Cale88 had P319 million in transactions coming from China.

“Until now, we are waiting for an explanation for these [records],” Chua explained.

In the same press briefing, House impeachment spokesperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong recalled the findings of the prosecution’s forensic financial expert Atty. Alexander Cabrera stated that Cale88 failed to declare 51 percent of its total income.

Adiong pointed out that the finding was beyond the threshold of 30 percent, which meant that there was prima facie evidence of fraud when it came to their payment of taxes to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Rather than disproving such claims, the lawmaker said that defense appeared to be focused on addressing clerical matters which did not form part of the allegations in Article II of the trial.