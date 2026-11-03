Lawyer Cinderella Filipina Jaro formally assumed her post as undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino administered her oath during a flag-raising ceremony at the DOLE central office in Intramuros, Manila.

Tolentino said Jaro immediately began work following her appointment and would oversee the Bureau of Labor Relations, National Labor Relations Commission and National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Jaro previously served as executive director of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), where she gained experience coordinating with DOLE and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“She’s the former executive director of CHED (Commission on Higher Education),” Tolentino said.

During the ceremony, Jaro thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for her appointment and acknowledged the importance of the department's responsibilities.

“I know how important the functions and mandates of the Department of Labor and Employment,” Jaro said.