Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon on Friday said fear of imprisonment is the strongest deterrent against corruption, pointing to the arrest of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s first cousin, as evidence of the administration’s willingness to pursue accountability.

Speaking at Stratbase’s 11th Pilipinas Conference on 20 November 2026, Dizon argued that government reforms would fail unless officials believed they could lose their positions and face imprisonment for wrongdoing.

“Fear is the strongest motivator to do good, and it is also the strongest demotivator not to do bad things,” Dizon said.

“If we put the fear in God in these people… if you start putting the fear of consequence in these people, then they will stop. I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” he added.

Dizon cited Romualdez’s detention in connection with the alleged flood control kickback scheme as an example of the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“I think there is no stronger proof of the seriousness of the President to hold people to account than the imprisonment of the former Speaker,” he said.

Romualdez was arrested on 7 September 2026 after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant in connection with a plunder case involving alleged kickbacks worth P7.44 billion from government infrastructure projects.

The former speaker, who has pleaded not guilty, remains detained at the Quezon City Jail while his case proceeds before the anti-graft court.

Also read Romualdez co-accused Guevarra surrenders, gets conditional immunity

Dizon said seeing former colleagues face imprisonment and public scrutiny could discourage government personnel from engaging in corrupt activities.

“If they fear that they will be removed, that they will be put in jail, that they will be paraded in yellow shirts with handcuffs on, and they saw it with their fellow, their former colleagues, then they will think twice, thrice, four times before they do something wrong,” he said.

The transportation chief reported that more than 50 individuals had been jailed or were facing arrest warrants in connection with infrastructure investigations.

He also cited cases involving 110 individuals referred to the Office of the Ombudsman and Department of Justice, 39 flood control cases already in court and approximately 200 additional cases awaiting filing.

Dizon said 29 contractors had been blacklisted and more than 80 Department of Public Works and Highways personnel removed from office during the government’s crackdown.

Beyond punishment, he highlighted tighter project evaluation, public access to infrastructure documents and blockchain-based monitoring as safeguards against corruption.