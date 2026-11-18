U.S. President Donald Trump described President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a "fantastic man" and a "great friend" during their bilateral meeting at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 18 November, as he reaffirmed Washington's commitment to strengthening defense, economic and energy cooperation with the Philippines.

Trump, who said he had known Marcos for a long time, emphasized the longstanding alliance between the two countries and their shared history of military cooperation.

“I very much appreciate your welcome to me and us back to the Philippines, as we reaffirm one of America's oldest and most important alliances in the Pacific. Generations of Americans and Filipino patriots have served side by side and formed a bond, and it's a bond formed in blood, defending the sovereignty and liberty of both of our nations, and we've been there together for a long time,” he said.

The U.S. leader said his visit would further strengthen bilateral relations.

“We're building on these ties that make our partnership even closer,” Trump said.

He highlighted the Luzon Economic Corridor, a joint initiative involving the United States, the Philippines and Japan, as a major area of economic cooperation.

“Our two nations, along with Japan, recently launched the Luzon Economic Corridor, with the ultimate goal of drawing $100 billion of investment from like-minded nations, and they're coming one after another. The critical industries and economic security in the Philippines will be there for a long period of time. We're with you all the way,” he said.

Energy cooperation

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Trump also identified energy security as another area where Manila and Washington could expand cooperation, citing American oil and natural gas production.

“We have more energy than any country in the world by double, even more than that. If you add Russia and Saudi Arabia together, we're much bigger than those two combined. And then you add Venezuela, which was our new acquisition. It was an acquisition, whether people like to say that or not, and it's been amazing what's happened to the United States,” he said.

Trump said the United States had recently announced a major pipeline project in Alaska aimed at exporting energy to allies and partners across the Pacific.

He identified the Philippines as a potential partner in the initiative while also highlighting opportunities for cooperation in civilian nuclear energy.

“And the Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We're working on that. You want to use that. We have great energy and great energy levels. We have it for hundreds of years into the future, but America's civilian nuclear industry is also the best and most advanced in the world, and we're dealing with you on that,” he said.

Trump expressed interest in supporting the Philippines' first modern nuclear power project using American technology.

“And for the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we're going to probably do something very big having to do with nuclear. We're very much into nuclear now that it's safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive,” he said.

Defense cooperation

Trump also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to expanding defense cooperation with Manila, describing the alliance as a key pillar of regional security.

He said his administration had supported increases in foreign military financing for the Philippines and approved more than $5 billion in arms sales.

“And since I took office, we've supported historic increases in foreign military financing for the Philippines, approved arms sales of over $5 billion. We make the best armaments, we make the best military equipment in the world, by far, whether you call them, I would say, Patriots, THAADs. You could look at the defensive weapons, and you could look at the offensive weapons. Nobody makes weapons as we do, and we're making it much faster,” he said.

The U.S. president said his administration was overseeing the construction of 21 weapons manufacturing plants to expand military production and shorten delivery times.

“So you won't have to wait so long when you order. But we have the Tomahawks, we have everything there is to have; everybody wants it. And we only deal with friends; we give it to friends. Not a good idea selling good military equipment to the enemy,” he said.

Trump concluded his remarks by assuring Filipinos of continued American support.

“But America stands with the Filipino people, just as we have for generations. We've been your ally, but not as close as it is now. But we've been your ally,” he said.

Marcos eyes technology cooperation

Marcos, for his part, described the United States as the Philippines' only trusted ally and expressed confidence that the two countries could further strengthen their partnership.

He said bilateral relations had continued to evolve, opening opportunities for cooperation in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

“Now we are also exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in technology, where American leadership and innovation continue to lead the way. We also see tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership and superintelligence. And as we look to the future, I am confident that we will find new and important ways to deepen our partnership,” Marcos said.