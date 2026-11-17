Miss Earth 2025 Natalie Puskinova is set to visit Gigantes Islands in Carles, Iloilo, from 18 to 21 November 2026, for activities focused on protecting marine life and coastal environments.

According to the Miss Earth organization, the visit will include environmental initiatives promoting marine conservation, responsible waste management and the preservation of coastal ecosystems. Community engagement will also form part of her itinerary, encouraging residents and visitors to help care for the islands’ natural resources.

The trip brings the pageant’s “Love in Action” message to an island setting, where the beauty of the surroundings underscores the need for continued environmental care.