Kyle Reese Degullacion plays the role of Rene Baterbonia in a movie directed by BB Gandanghari

Young basketball player Kyle Reese Degullacion is set to portray the late student-athlete Rene Baterbonia in an upcoming biographical film directed by BB Gandanghari.

Degullacion, who plays for AMSAI, was announced as the film's lead by basketball content creator Player Spotted, who previously featured him in highlight videos.

The film will explore Baterbonia's life, including his basketball achievements, personal struggles and recognition as an MVP at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

The project marks a new opportunity for Degullacion as he takes on the responsibility of portraying the late athlete.