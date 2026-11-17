THE Philippine government is actively preparing to integrate at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity into the national energy grid by 2032.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is working on two additional international agreements focused on workforce development as the Philippines prepares for the possible expansion of nuclear energy in its power sector.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin during a press conference said the agency was pursuing the agreements with two countries that have yet to be publicly identified.

“We are already working on two more agreements for workforce development,” Garin said.

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The Philippines has existing cooperation with countries including Japan, the United States and Canada, as well as other international partners, on nuclear energy development and related capacity-building efforts.

The proposed agreements are intended to strengthen the pool of skilled workers and technical expertise needed for the country’s nuclear energy plans.

Workforce preparation is among the requirements for developing a nuclear power program, which involves specialized competencies in areas such as engineering, plant operations, safety, regulation and emergency preparedness.

The DOE did not identify the two prospective partner countries or provide a timetable for completing the agreements.