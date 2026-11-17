From the brooding world of “Twilight” to the shadows of Gotham City, Robert Pattinson has built a career around reinvention. His next transformation puts him in the tuxedo of cinema’s most famous British spy.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on November 16 that Pattinson will take over as James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as Agent 007. Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

“To be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

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For the British actor, the appointment adds another defining character to a filmography that spans blockbuster franchises and independent cinema. His portrayal of Edward Cullen brought him worldwide fame, while films including “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse” allowed him to explore increasingly demanding roles before becoming Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.”

Pattinson also described landing Bond as a “dream come true,” expressing his excitement about working with the team behind the next installment.