The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the global economy is becoming increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence (AI) investment, raising the risk of financial instability if confidence in the technology sector weakens.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday that a sudden pullback in AI spending could undermine economic growth, given the sector’s growing contribution to global demand.

“We have a world economy that is standing on one leg on the AI leg. If this leg wobbles, that can lead to financial stability troubles,” Georgieva said on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Pasay.

She said circular financing arrangements involving AI companies have grown to slightly more than $1 trillion, with about two-thirds of the amount funded through debt.

These arrangements involve technology companies investing in AI developers, which then use the funds to buy chips, computing capacity and other services from their investors, creating interconnected financial obligations across the sector.

“It's not a huge size, but it is a rapid increase,” Georgieva said.

The IMF chief also warned that investor expectations for AI were running ahead of the technology’s demonstrated capabilities, leaving markets exposed to corrections as company valuations rise.

She described recent market fluctuations as orderly and said they were unlikely to trigger a broader disruption to the global economy, but urged investors and policymakers to remain alert.

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“We have to be watchful,” she said.

Georgieva’s latest warning follows concerns she raised in October over the concentration of AI investments and the financial links between major technology companies and AI developers.

In a recent IMF blog post, she warned that weaker-than-expected revenues or earnings could undermine investor confidence and drive down share prices. A sharp market correction could spread through the sector’s debt and investment relationships, transmitting losses across countries through cross-border holdings of AI assets.

Georgieva also pointed to competing forces affecting global growth. An energy shock linked to the war in the Middle East is weighing on economic activity, while AI investment continues to support demand, particularly in economies closely connected to the technology supply chain.

Against this backdrop, the Philippines and other ASEAN member states have highlighted their push for responsible AI adoption and a greater role in the global technology industry.

At the ASEAN Summit, Finance Secretary Frederick Go underscored the importance of capturing a larger share of the AI market while ensuring that its development and use remain responsible.

“Within the economic pillar, our stated ambition is to harness responsible AI to carry the region into a digitally empowered community. Responsible AI is fair, helpful, transparent, and always has a human accountable for it,” he said.

Georgieva also recently met with President Marcos, with the two reportedly discussing deeper regional integration and cooperation as technology, climate challenges and changing geopolitics reshape Southeast Asia. Marcos expressed appreciation for the IMF’s continued support and stressed the importance of international partnerships in maintaining Philippine economic stability and promoting growth.

In a separate interview, Georgieva remained bullish on the ASEAN region’s potential through trade.

“ASEAN still has enormous potential to trade more within ASEAN. These are open economies. They trade actively with the rest of the world but not so actively among themselves,” she said.