The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing to treat government support for farmers as co-investment rather than traditional subsidies to encourage greater private sector participation in agricultural infrastructure and food production.

Agriculture Undersecretary Asis Perez said Tuesday the government is adopting an investment-oriented approach to supporting farmers.

“This should not be viewed as aid but as co-investment, recognizing that farmers themselves are already making investments,” Perez told a press conference.

“That change in mindset alone shows the difference in how we treat them. So we provide the respect to our farmers, which is really due them,” he added.

Perez cited government investments in cold storage facilities and rice mills as examples of co-investment arrangements designed to reduce postharvest losses and strengthen agricultural processing capacity.

“The cold storage facilities we are building are co-investments by the government with our producers so their produce will not rot or go to waste,” he said.

He added that government investments in rice milling facilities complement existing private sector capacity, potentially improving the recovery of milled rice from locally produced palay.

Perez said the government maintains mechanisms through which industry stakeholders can submit recommendations and participate in discussions on agricultural policies and programs.

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“That is the framework we are following, and it demonstrates the strong relationship between the private sector and, of course, the national government,” he said.

The policy direction comes as ASEAN countries seek to strengthen agricultural productivity and resilience, particularly among small-scale farmers facing rising climate risks.