Makati’s office market has bucked the broader downturn in the Metro Manila property sector, with vacancy remaining significantly lower than the regional average and corporate tenants continuing to seek space in the country’s premier business district, according to Colliers Philippines Research Director Joey Bondoc.

Speaking at the topping-off ceremony of DMCI Homes’ Fortis Residences in Makati on 11 November, Bondoc said vacancy in the Makati central business district (CBD) stood at around 9 percent, far below the 19.5 percent average across Metro Manila.

“That is the lowest amongst major CBDs. The overall office vacancy in Metro Manila is 19.5%,” he said.

“In fact, right now, if you are an outsourcing company, multinational corporation, it will be very difficult for you to look for an office building in Makati CBD that has two, three floors of vacant contiguous office floors,” he added.

Colliers’ third-quarter 2026 report showed that Makati CBD recorded an office vacancy rate of 8.6 percent and 81,000 square meters of office transactions in the first nine months of the year. It was also one of only three Metro Manila submarkets to post year-on-year growth in transactions, indicating that demand from corporate tenants has held up despite the generally weak leasing environment.

Flexible workspace demand has also supported the market, with Makati CBD and Fort Bonifacio accounting for 57 percent of expansion activity in the segment. However, office rents have remained broadly stable, while Makati Fringe faces additional competition from new supply.

Bondoc attributed Makati’s relative strength to its longstanding position as the country’s leading financial and business hub.

“Of course, Makati CBD, Makati still is the premier financial industry and we continue to render that. I think it's correct that in certain parts of Metro Manila, we're seeing weakness in demand,” he said.

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That weakness is reflected in the wider Metro Manila market, where office transactions fell 26 percent year-on-year to 500,000 square meters in the first nine months of 2026, while net take-up dropped 42 percent to 125,000 square meters. Overall office vacancy consequently rose to 19.5 percent, with new office completions adding to available supply despite developers postponing some projects.

Colliers attributed the downturn to economic, political and geopolitical uncertainty, which has made companies more cautious about expansion and long-term leasing commitments. Domestic concerns over political instability and corruption, alongside the US-Iran conflict and wider geopolitical tensions, have weighed on business confidence.