Gov't distributes close to P1.3B fuel subsidy
The government has distributed nearly P1.3 billion in fuel assistance to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers through its fuel subsidy program, covering almost 10 million transactions since its launch.
Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said more than 4,000 gasoline stations are participating in the program and providing discounts to eligible PUV drivers.
He said the agency continues to monitor fuel supply and inventories, with most petroleum products maintaining more than 50 days of supply.
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), however, had around 34 days of supply, according to the DOE’s latest monitoring.
“We continue to enjoy healthy inventories and supply,” Sales said.
The government’s fuel subsidy program is intended to help cushion the impact of fuel costs on public transport operators and drivers, who are exposed to changes in pump prices.
Sales said the program’s nearly 10 million transactions reflected the assistance delivered since implementation began.
The DOE also reported that fuel supply remained stable, with oil companies continuing to place orders and the agency monitoring inventory levels and deliveries.
The department said the available supply figures represent the period covered by existing inventories and do not mean that the country would run out of fuel once those days are reached, as companies continue replenishing stocks.