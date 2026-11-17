Vietnam’s cultural landmarks and traditions will share the spotlight with international beauty delegates as Miss Charm 2026 unfolds ahead of its December 5 grand finale.

Under the theme “The Beauty of Cultural Identity,” the pageant’s published schedule combines competition preparations with travel, educational activities and community engagements, giving contestants opportunities to experience their host country beyond the stage.

The program began with scheduled arrivals on November 16, followed by registration and fittings on November 17. Photography and filming sessions fill the next two days, while the official press conference and a dinner party are set for November 20.

A trip to Da Lat on November 21 opens the cultural exploration portion of the itinerary. Among its highlights is “The Soul of Vietnam,” a performance at Lam Vien Square on November 22, followed by tourism activities the next day.

Delegates are scheduled to return to Ho Chi Minh City on November 24 and visit the Minh Long Ceramics Museum, bringing Vietnamese craftsmanship into their pageant experience.

The following days combine rehearsals and training with educational activities, a Loa Loa show experience and charitable engagements. A November 28 fashion show will give contestants another opportunity to showcase their stage presence before tourism promotion and exploration activities in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29.

The competition enters a crucial stretch with closed-door interviews on November 30. After rehearsals on December 1, delegates will take the stage for the preliminary competition on December 2.

Two more days of rehearsals lead to the December 5 grand finale, with departures scheduled for December 6.