Foreign media at the Museo del Galeón in Pasay City

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has organized free heritage tours for local and foreign journalists covering the 49th ASEAN Summit, showcasing Manila's historic Intramuros district and the newly opened Museo del Galeón at the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City.

The tours, scheduled from 12 to 18 November, aim to promote Philippine history, culture and hospitality while giving visiting media delegates an opportunity to explore the country's tourist attractions beyond the summit venues.

Participants included journalists from Brazil, Russia, India, Japan, China, Indonesia and Timor-Leste, as well as members of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's communications team.

The familiarization tour also gained attention after footage of Filipino dancers performing the traditional tinikling appeared in a viral social media video posted by Wong.

The Singaporean leader's video, which featured the trending Filipino song "Dito ang Tingin" by Grizzy Bub, drew praise from Filipino netizens for its creative presentation.

The video had garnered approximately 1.3 million views within two days of posting, according to the DOT.

The tour began at Museo del Galeón, an immersive museum highlighting the Philippines' maritime heritage and the historic Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, which connected Asia and the Americas during the Spanish colonial period.

Delegates then proceeded to Intramuros, Manila's historic Walled City, where they explored preserved fortifications, churches, plazas and other landmarks reflecting the country's colonial history.

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Intramuros was named the World's Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards in 2020 and Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction in 2024.

Visitors experienced a ride aboard the tranvia, a heritage-inspired vehicle modeled after the streetcars that once operated in Manila.

The itinerary included Fort Santiago, Plaza Moriones, Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, Baluarte de San Diego and the ASEAN Garden.

At Plaza Moriones, delegates were welcomed by a Filipino rondalla ensemble and given opportunities to take photographs with traditional horse-drawn carriages, bamboo bicycles and ushers wearing Filipiniana dresses and barong.

The tour also featured Filipino cultural performances, culminating in a tinikling dance presentation.

Foreign journalists praised the experience, highlighting the country's historical landmarks, cuisine and hospitality.

"You must come to the Philippines, see the city, see the history, see the traditions, and [it will be a] very wonderful experience for you,” said Putu Adiyta from Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Everybody’s so friendly, and the food is amazing,” said Sandra Coutinho, Brazil's foreign correspondent for Globo Television International.

“I would gladly invite and recommend this trip to all the journalists during the Summit,” said Uliana Miroshkina, an international correspondent for Russia's RIA Novosti.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the initiative seeks to introduce international visitors to Philippine heritage while encouraging them to share their experiences with audiences abroad.

“As the Philippines welcomes the international community for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, we want to offer our guests more than just a glimpse of our destinations. Through these heritage tours, we hope to share the richness of our history, the vibrancy of our culture, and the warmth of Filipino hospitality. We want to give them a meaningful experience of the Philippines and inspire them to tell our stories to the world,” she said.