Filipino entrepreneurs no longer need a registered business to qualify for government startup funding, as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) opens its grant program to individual founders and informal teams while offering up to P1.5 million to help turn innovative ideas into commercial products.

Under Department Circular No. RMDC-001, series of 2026, the DICT introduced a three-tier funding system designed to help startups overcome financing constraints that can prevent promising technologies from reaching the market.

The revised Startup Grant Fund (SGF) guidelines allow individual Filipino founders and unregistered teams to apply for grants of up to P500,000 under Track A, provided they commit to registering their businesses once selected.

This gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop and test business concepts without establishing a registered company before seeking financial assistance.

The DICT said the program is expected to provide “tangible and intangible support to early-stage startups” while strengthening the country’s startup ecosystem.

Under Track B, startups with functional prototypes can receive up to P1 million to develop market-ready products, conduct pilot testing, and establish initial customer demand.

Track C provides up to P1.5 million for startups with existing products and initial market validation, allowing them to expand their customer base, improve commercial operations, and pursue further growth.

Unlike Track A, applicants under Tracks B and C must already have the required business registration and be registered on the Startup Philippines platform.

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The funding, however, will not be released in one lump sum.

The DICT will tie disbursements to measurable development milestones, requiring startups to demonstrate progress before receiving additional financial assistance.

Track A beneficiaries will receive funding in four equal installments, while grants under Tracks B and C will follow a staggered release schedule of 10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent, and 40 percent.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that public funding supports actual product development, market testing, and commercialization rather than merely financing business proposals.

Startups will also be evaluated based on their founders’ capabilities, product viability, market potential, and prospects for commercial growth.

Likewise, the DICT will provide mentoring, technical assistance, regulatory guidance, and referrals to potential investors and industry partners.

These services are designed to help startups address development challenges, strengthen their business models, and build connections needed to compete in larger markets.

The revised guidelines form part of the Philippine Startup Development Program under Republic Act No. 11337, or the Innovative Startup Act, which seeks to encourage technology entrepreneurship and expand the country’s innovation ecosystem.