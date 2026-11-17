Before learning how to give instructions, Robbie Jaworski was encouraged to understand the work of those who would one day follow his lead.

The “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0” housemate shared a lesson from his father about leadership: gaining firsthand experience as a frontline employee before becoming a boss.

“Noong nagkaroon po kami ng usapan ng daddy ko tungkol dito, ang isang payo po na binigay niya po sa akin ay bago daw ako pwede maging boss, kailangan ko talaga matuto maging isang frontline employee,” Robbie recalled.

He shared that he worked at the front desk of a hotel in Manila while completing his undergraduate degree in business management. The experience put his father’s advice into practice, giving him an opportunity to understand work beyond what he learned in the classroom.

For Robbie, knowing what employees go through is an essential part of becoming a leader.

“Dahil paano naman ako pwedeng maging isang pinuno kung hindi ko alam kung anong pinagdadaanan ng frontline employee or frontline individual,” he said.

His reflection also touched on a principle he grew up with: recognizing the value of a person’s work.

“Pinalaki po ako na kailangan talaga magkaroon ng halaga ang isang tao sa bawat ginagawa niya.”