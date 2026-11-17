The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Department of Finance (DOF) for failing to conduct required inspections on imported goods covered by tax exemptions worth P253.33 billion between 2023 and 2025, raising concerns over possible irregularities and compliance with government regulations.

In its annual audit report, COA said the DOF processed 79,821 applications for tax exemptions during the three-year period without conducting pre-release and post-release inspections to verify whether the imported goods matched their declared descriptions and were used for their intended purposes.

State auditors noted that the department's Manual of Operations requires its Research and Monitoring Division (RMD) to conduct inspections and submit corresponding reports and recommendations on tax exemption applications.

The guidelines also mandate compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations governing the granting of tax exemptions.

However, COA found that the DOF had discontinued the inspection process in 2010 upon the instruction of a former head of the Revenue Operations Group, who reportedly believed the practice was susceptible to abuse.

Since then, the department has relied primarily on documentary evaluations rather than physical inspections to verify the accuracy of importers' declarations.

The Revenue Office (RO) instead depended on reviews conducted by designated officers, along with certifications and confirmations issued by other government agencies.

COA acknowledged the department's adoption of alternative procedures but stressed that documentary reviews alone could not establish whether imported goods complied with the conditions attached to their tax exemptions.

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The audit body said physical inspections were necessary to verify the actual condition, description, quantity and utilization of imported items.

Discussions with Revenue Office officials also revealed that insufficient personnel and budgetary resources had prevented the department from carrying out the required inspections.

“The non-conduct of the pre-release and/or post-release inspection over the past 16 years did not provide the necessary reasonable assurance that the representations made by applicants were accurate and truthful, or that the exempted goods were utilized strictly in accordance with the approved conditions,” COA said.

“This may also increase the risk of undetected irregularities and may affect the assurance that the tax exemptions granted were valid,” it added.

State auditors warned that the absence of physical verification weakened safeguards against possible misuse of tax exemptions and increased the risk that irregularities could go undetected.

COA recommended that the DOF review and strengthen its tax exemption approval procedures, establish more effective monitoring mechanisms and adopt safeguards to ensure the integrity and objectivity of inspections.