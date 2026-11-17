Megan Young joins judging panel of MGI All Stars 2
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Miss World 2013 Megan Young is set to take on another prestigious role in international pageantry as she joins the judging panel of the second edition of MGI All Stars.
The Filipina beauty queen, actress, and television host will help evaluate the contestants competing for the coveted crown, bringing her experience and perspective as a former Miss World titleholder.
Young will also share the judging spotlight with another Philippine pageant icon, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz.