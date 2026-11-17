Kamanggagawa Partylist Rep. Eli San Fernando on Tuesday responded to critics of his recent videos where he pointed out his observations on the actions made by the national government in an attempt to prop up the country for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The lawmaker challenged notions that his posts had worsened the image of the country to foreign nations, arguing that it was the already ruined to begin with.

“You are angry at me because I ruined the image of the country? Let’s not fool ourselves here. Whether I speak or I don’t the image of the country is really damaged,” San Fernando wrote on social media.

“I was not the one that ruins the image of the country but the corrupt politicians that have stolen from workers and ordinary Filipinos for decades,” he added.

San Fernando maintained that he was not behind efforts to cover up for how Filipinos actually lived to make it appear that the country was flourishing and its people had comfortable lives.

The lawmaker similarly stressed that he did not commission for government agencies to work on projects such as roadways which had been set aside for years.

Even with the push back against his critics, he welcomed the resentment while asserting that he was merely a messenger for the grievances that the public experiences on a daily basis.

“Remain angry and annoyed. I’m just a messenger of the issues faced and experienced by workers and ordinary Filipinos everyday,” his post concluded.

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The sentiments of the young lawmaker addressed online comments which claimed that he was unreasonably pulling the reputation of the country down through a series of videos which welcomed foreign leaders to the “Fake Philippines” the government was portraying.

San Fernando, a vocal critic of the Marcos administration, highlighted in his video that the Philippines had earmarked P22 billion to prepare for the ASEAN Summit despite taking no steps to address challenges that hounded various sectors of society.

The video sparked a debate online, with critics claiming that San Fernando was “pro-China” after his posts had reportedly been shared on Chinese platforms, accompanied with foreign subtitles.

Other detractors found it ironic that a congressman like San Fernando would go to such lengths to expose the issues of the country rather than taking action through legislation.

“Wow! The video has been used by China against his fellow Filipinos! You’re so great sir! You hit the jackpot,” one post read.

The events related to the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit are set to conclude this 18 November, with leaders from different countries appearing and still set to arrive.