Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor

The Department of Energy (DOE) does not expect red or yellow alerts in the country’s power grids for the remainder of 2026, provided power plants sustain their operations.

During a press conference, Energy Undersecretary Mario Marasigan said the agency was closely monitoring the Visayas after the grid experienced yellow alerts in the two days preceding 17 November.

The alerts followed forced outages at one unit of Toledo Power Corp. and a facility operated by Green Core Geothermal, resulting in a combined capacity loss of about 115 megawatts.

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Marasigan said the situation had improved, with diesel facilities contributing a combined 50 megawatts to the grid. He also reported a temporary reduction in the output of TBI Unit 1, from 169 MW to 120 MW.

“We do not see red and yellow alerts for the rest of the year, provided all our power plants sustain their operations,” Marasigan said.

The country has yet to reach its projected peak demand for the year. Luzon’s projected peak is 14,897 MW, compared with its year-to-date peak of 14,534 MW. The combined projected peak demand for the Visayas and Mindanao is nearly 3,000 MW, against current combined demand of around 2,800 MW.

The DOE is also monitoring 60 completed projects with a combined capacity of 4,074.08 MW, including 14 energy storage projects with 1,067.195 MW.