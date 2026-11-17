The Department of Energy (DOE) said it could recalibrate the proposed rules for the auction of the Semirara coal mine if no parties express interest in participating, as it defended the bidding process against criticism from Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC).

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said during a press conference that the agency was in the process of issuing the terms of reference (TOR) and had already conducted public consultations with stakeholders.

“We have been very consultative on this,” Garin said, adding that the DOE had received feedback and adjusted the proposed terms based on stakeholders’ suggestions.

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She said the agency would assess the bidding rules based on the level of interest from prospective participants.

“If there are [interested parties], then that means that the TOR is formulated properly. Now, if there are not, then we will recalibrate,” she said.

Garin also addressed SMPC’s concern that its affiliates would have to waive their legal and constitutional rights, including the right to challenge the bidding process in court, if they joined the auction.

She explained that the provision concerns participants filing legal cases after losing a government bidding process.

“If you participate in a bidding, you cannot file a legal case,” Garin said, citing similar provisions in other government bidding procedures, including public-private partnership transactions.

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She said the restriction gives the process “some form of stability and credibility,” adding that it was not a new provision in government contracts.