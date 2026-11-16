Quezon holds one-stop government services fair in Lucena
Grand EODB Fair 2026 brings government agencies together to assist residents with documents, inquiries and public services
The Quezon provincial government held its Grand Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Fair 2026 on Monday, 16 November, bringing various government agencies together at the Quezon Convention Center to provide public services in a single venue.
The one-day event was organized to help residents process government documents, seek assistance with official transactions and raise inquiries directly with participating agencies.
According to the Quezon Provincial Information Office, the fair was scheduled to run until 5 p.m., giving residents an opportunity to access different government services without having to visit multiple offices.
The initiative aims to simplify government transactions, improve public access to frontline services and reduce the time and effort required to complete official requirements.
The provincial government encouraged Quezon residents to take advantage of the services offered during the event.
The fair forms part of efforts to promote more accessible, efficient and citizen-friendly government services in the province.