Foreign Affairs Sec. Ma. Teresa Lazaro discussed the highlight of the meetings during the 49th ASEAN Summit on Monday at the International Media Center, World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Teresa Lazaro has confirmed that the sealing of the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct will no longer happen during the chairship of the Philippines as it lacked material time.

“The COC is 80 percent done. It has been something that is negotiated upon by 10 ASEAN member-states as well as China. Now it’s just that we lack material time,” she said in a briefing at the International Media Center in World Trade Center, Pasay City on Monday.

Lazaro earlier said negotiators have so far settled the connection between COC and the 2002 Declaration of Conduct (DOC), one of the four outstanding issues in the talks.

Also read HEADLINES CoC deadline slips as key issues remain Lazaro said monthly meetings under the Philippine chairmanship helped accelerate negotiations and advance the draft agreement.

“If we were given five to six months, we could have finished it. To say that it will be signed by 2027, we are giving it to Singapore, the way they are shepherding the whole thing because in three years, the co-chair will be Malaysia and China. For July 2027, the coordinator for China is Lao PDR. So there’s a change of co-chair, and we’ll see how this works,” she explained.

She said she cannot give an absolute timeline on whether the COC will be finished.

“Despite the monthly negotiations we shepherded, there is not enough time to really finish the Code of Conduct. And I am sure that Singapore will be able to do that since they are starting their work next year,” she said.

At the ASEAN-China Summit, it only highlighted priority areas in advancing strategic partnership, including the expansion of trade, strengthening supply chains, and support to micro, small and medium enterprises, science and technology and artificial intelligence, among others.

"There is also a cooperation on transnational crime, health, cultural preservation and maritime safety is also discussed. The Chinese Premier said he is committed to the effective, substantive, and early conclusion of the Code of Conduct, which is consistent with the 1982 UNCLOS," she said.

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According to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ASEAN and China must bring the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the core of the ongoing COC negotiations in the South China Sea.

“The question is that, as you know, several countries do not recognize the Convention on the Law of the Sea. We, as the United Nations, of course, stand for UNCLOS, and we consider that it is very important to have a successful negotiation of the Code of Conduct that is being conducted at the present moment by ASEAN with China,” he said.



On 12 July 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal in the South China Sea Arbitration (The Republic of the Philippines v. The People’s Republic of China) issued a unanimous award largely favorable to the Philippines.