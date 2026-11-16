The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a preventive intervention following an intelligence report from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concerning an alleged plot by three minors to carry out a mass shooting at a school in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

In a statement dated 16 November, the NBI said its Task Force on National Violent Extremism (TF-NVE), in coordination with the NBI Laoag District Office and local authorities, conducted investigative and preventive activities on 15 and 16 November to validate the reported threat and identify the individuals involved.

The intelligence referral, initially classified as a critical and imminent threat, involved three minors, including a 16-year-old principal subject whose identity was withheld in compliance with laws protecting children.

According to the FBI-derived information, the minors allegedly exchanged messages through Instagram between 6 and 11 November discussing a possible school shooting, access to firearms and ammunition, and plans to commit suicide after carrying out the contemplated attack.

The online conversations reportedly included statements about causing multiple casualties, discussions on the availability of weapons, and photographs showing firearms or apparent firearms, ammunition and other weapons.

Following receipt of the intelligence report, the NBI coordinated with the Laoag City Police Station, Batac City Police Station, the Office of the Batac City Mayor, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, and barangay officials of Cangrunaan and Suavit to verify the information and undertake appropriate preventive measures.

During the intervention, the parents and guardians of the minors cooperated with authorities and voluntarily surrendered several items believed to be relevant to the investigation, including firearms or apparent firearms, ammunition-related items and mobile communication devices.

The NBI said the recovered and surrendered items were inventoried, photographed, marked and documented in the presence of appropriate witnesses to ensure their proper identification and preservation.

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The electronic devices underwent an initial visual inspection, while a more comprehensive digital forensic examination is expected to follow, subject to applicable legal requirements and evidence-handling procedures.

As of Monday, the three minors were providing their respective sworn statements in connection with the investigation.

The bureau emphasized that child-protection procedures were observed throughout the operation, with social workers and parents or legal guardians involved in the proceedings.

It said the intervention was conducted in a child-sensitive manner in accordance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, as amended, and other applicable laws protecting the rights and welfare of minors.

The NBI stressed the importance of cooperation among law enforcement agencies, local government units, social welfare authorities and parents in addressing potential threats of mass violence, particularly those involving online communications among children.