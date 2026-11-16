Oriental Mindoro sees rise of homegrown transport apps

A promotional image of the NatsGo transport-monitoring application shows its mobile web and Android interfaces, featuring live bus tracking, route information, and nearby vehicle alerts for commuters traveling between Calapan City and Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. The application was developed by Mindoro State University information technology students to improve access to public transportation information.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Homegrown transportation applications are emerging in Oriental Mindoro as local entrepreneurs and university students introduce digital solutions aimed at improving commuting, delivery services, and public transport information.

The initiatives include Tamarraw Go, KanggaXpress, and NatsGo, three platforms developed to address different transportation needs in the province.

Tamarraw Go, developed by Mindoreño entrepreneur Rhaiven Rein Pasno, offers a mobile booking system that allows commuters to request tricycle rides by entering their pickup locations and destinations.

The application also provides estimated fares and offers Pabili and Padeliver services for residents seeking assistance with purchases and deliveries.

Pasno developed the platform after observing the difficulties commuters experience when looking for tricycles, particularly during rainy weather, at night, and in areas far from established terminals.

The developer intends to work with Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODAs), providing drivers with another channel for receiving passenger bookings rather than replacing existing transport organizations.

Initially introduced in Calapan City, Tamarraw Go plans to expand to other municipalities in Oriental and Occidental Mindoro through partnerships with local government units and transport groups.

Another locally promoted platform, KanggaXpress, is positioning itself as a community-based mobility and logistics service offering passenger rides, courier deliveries, and transport support for businesses.

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According to its official website, KanggaXpress has identified Calapan City as its initial service area, with plans to expand to Puerto Galera, Naujan, Pinamalayan, and Roxas.

The company promotes driver verification, real-time tracking, and transparent fare information among its proposed service features.

Meanwhile, Mindoro State University has introduced NatsGo, a transport-monitoring application developed by fourth-year information technology students Vincent Niño B. Acha, Von Lester C. Bacay, and Marjorie N. Canubas.

The project was developed under the supervision of Engr. Jesus M. Bautista to help commuters monitor modern public utility vehicles operated by the Naujan Transport Service Cooperative.

Unlike ride-booking applications, NatsGo focuses on providing information about vehicle locations, routes, and estimated arrival times.

The university said the application uses Global Positioning System and Internet of Things technology to track participating vehicles.

It also features an artificial intelligence-powered assistant called Nori, designed to help passengers access information about terminals, routes, and vehicle arrivals.

Mindoro State University earlier announced that the application was scheduled for launch on 5 October 2026, with tracking devices intended for installation on participating modern public utility vehicles.

The emergence of these platforms reflects different approaches to addressing transportation challenges in Oriental Mindoro, from connecting passengers with tricycle drivers to improving delivery services and access to public transport information.

The initiatives also highlight the potential role of local technology developers in supporting transport operators and creating additional livelihood opportunities.

However, current user figures, completed bookings, participating driver numbers, and the operational status of the individual platforms have not been independently established.