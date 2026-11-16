Greater opportunities for regional cooperation in maritime security, energy security, artificial intelligence, health, and skills development are set to advance a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southeast Asia as ASEAN and the Republic of Korea build on their longstanding partnership.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized these shared priorities during the 27th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, highlighting more than three decades of relations anchored on mutual trust, shared interests, and a common vision for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Through the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Plan of Action 2026-2030, both sides aim to deepen cooperation, uphold international law, support ASEAN centrality, and promote an open, inclusive, and peaceful region in line with ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

“The Plan of Action encompasses collaborative efforts in maritime safety and security, strengthening energy security in the Southeast Asian region, recognizing the vital role of artificial intelligence in advancing digital cooperation, and steadfast partnership in health and technical and vocational education and training,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during the ASEAN-Republic Korea Summit on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

He said the Philippine government welcomes the Republic of Korea's continued support for ASEAN Community Vision 2045, ASEAN Centrality, and ASEAN-led mechanisms.

“We look forward to strengthening our cooperation in upholding international law and advancing an open, inclusive, and peaceful region. Guided by our chairship theme navigating our future together, let us build on our achievements and ensure that our partnership responds to the needs and aspirations of our peoples.

For his part, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said presented the ASEAN-Korean CSP vision to translate our comprehensive strategic partnership into tangible benefits for all Korean and ASEAN people. Just one year later, this vision is gradually becoming a reality.

“The first-ever concrete project between Korean and ASEAN police and Coast Guard forces have been realized. From cyberspace to the high seas, Korea and ASEAN will work together to protect the lives and safety of our people. Negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-Korea FTA have also begun,” he said.

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By proactively responding to the changing global trade environment, he said South Korea will move toward an era of annual trade volume reaching $300 billion.

“In addition to these achievements, I would like to propose two new areas of cooperation, which are the ASEAN-Korea AI Companionship Initiative and the ASEAN-Korea Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative. To ensure that everyone can share in the benefits of AI development and to ensure that the cultural creativity of ASEAN's youth leads new opportunities, the Republic of Korea will take the lead,” according to the South Korean leader.

As geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainties intensify, President Lee said South Korea and ASEAN must stand in even closer solidarity.