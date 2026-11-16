BOC seizes P43.3-M shabu at NAIA
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted approximately 6,364 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P43,275,200, during a joint interdiction operation on Monday, 16 November, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
The operation resulted in the arrest of a foreign passenger arriving from Vietnam. The suspected illegal drugs were discovered inside a piece of checked-in luggage, concealed in 36 tape-sealed transparent plastic sachets wrapped in foil pouches and placed among the passenger’s personal belongings.
The interdiction was led by the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group through the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, BOC Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Airport Police Department, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, and Office for Transportation Security.
The seized substance was properly turned over and the arrested passenger was placed under custody for further investigation and filing of applicable charges under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. NEIL ALCOBER