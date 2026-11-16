The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted approximately 6,364 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P43,275,200, during a joint interdiction operation on Monday, 16 November, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a foreign passenger arriving from Vietnam. The suspected illegal drugs were discovered inside a piece of checked-in luggage, concealed in 36 tape-sealed transparent plastic sachets wrapped in foil pouches and placed among the passenger’s personal belongings.

The interdiction was led by the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group through the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, BOC Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Airport Police Department, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, and Office for Transportation Security.