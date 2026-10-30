Over 1,000 transactions logged at QC government services fair

More than 1,000 government transactions were recorded during the two-day Grand Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Fair at SM City North EDSA in Quezon City on 19 and 20 October.

Organized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in partnership with SM Supermalls, the event brought together 28 government agencies to provide public services at a single location.

Held at the fourth floor of the mall's Annex Building, the fair offered services ranging from National Bureau of Investigation clearance processing and National ID registration to PhilHealth and Social Security System membership assistance.

Visitors also sought Pag-IBIG Fund assistance, driver's license renewals for eligible applicants, and information on business permits and regulatory compliance.

Other participating agencies provided employment, legal, housing, banking and overseas employment information, including consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez said the initiative sought to reduce the need for citizens to visit multiple government offices.

“Sa pamamagitan po ng ating ginagawa, ang Grand Ease of Doing Business Fair, hindi na po ang ating taong bayan ang lumalapit sa ahensya ng gobyerno, tayo na po mismo sa gobyerno, inilalapit natin sa kanila, under one roof.”

Quezon City Business Permits and Licensing Office head Margarita Mejia emphasized the impact of bureaucratic delays on entrepreneurs.

“Every day of delay, every unnecessary requirement, every extra trip to a government office costs our entrepreneurs businesses time, money, and sometimes, even their dreams. That is why Ease of Doing Business really matters.”

SM Communities Assistant Vice President Royston Cabunag said malls could serve as alternative venues for government transactions.

“At SM Supermalls, we’ve seen how bringing government services closer to where people already go can make a real difference. Through SM Communities and our Government Service Express program, we’re happy to provide spaces where government can reach more Filipinos.”

The opening ceremony on 19 October included remarks from ARTA Undersecretaries Lea-Grace Salcedo and Juabilly Racho, as well as representatives of the Quezon City government and SM Supermalls.

The fair forms part of efforts to expand access to government services through public-private partnerships.