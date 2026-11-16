Dismissed Luisiana mayor faces criminal charges over withheld benefits and appointment of a municipal administrator who failed to meet prescribed qualifications

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of criminal charges against dismissed Luisiana, Laguna Mayor Jomapher Uy Alvarez over the withholding of former municipal officials' benefits and the appointment of an unqualified municipal administrator. (

LAGUNA — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of criminal charges against dismissed Luisiana Mayor Jomapher Uy Alvarez over the withholding of benefits due to former municipal officials and the appointment of a municipal administrator who failed to meet the prescribed qualifications.

In a press release dated 16 November 2026, the Ombudsman said it found sufficient grounds to indict Alvarez for one count each of violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(f) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code.

The cases stemmed from separate complaints involving the non-release of year-end bonuses and cash gifts to former municipal officials and the appointment of an allegedly unqualified municipal administrator.

Former municipal officials Nestor Alcala Rondilla and Ness B. Rondilla, whose three-year terms ended on 30 June 2022, accused Alvarez of refusing to release their benefits despite their entitlement.

Alvarez denied the allegations, claiming that the complaint was politically motivated and that he had not received the letters requesting payment.

The Ombudsman rejected his explanation, describing his denial as self-serving and unsupported by evidence.

In its administrative decision, the Ombudsman found Alvarez guilty of Grave Misconduct and violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 10154, imposing the penalty of dismissal from service.

Alvarez had previously been dismissed following another complaint filed against him by Rondilla. The Ombudsman ruled that the accessory penalties attached to the latest dismissal order would continue to apply.

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In a separate case, the Ombudsman ordered the filing of criminal charges under Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code over Alvarez's appointment of Emmanuel Babaan Villamin as municipal administrator in 2022.

The position required a college degree, first-grade Civil Service Commission eligibility, and at least three years of management and administrative experience.

Despite these requirements, Alvarez approved and signed Villamin's appointment, which the Civil Service Commission subsequently disapproved in March 2023.

Alvarez and Municipal Human Resource Management Officer I Liza Ludovice Oblenida argued that their participation in the appointment process was merely recommendatory and that the CSC had the final authority to approve or disapprove appointments.

The Ombudsman rejected their defense, emphasizing that the municipal mayor, as appointing authority, is responsible for ensuring compliance with civil service laws and qualification standards.

The Ombudsman also imposed a separate administrative penalty of suspension for one month and one day without pay against Alvarez in connection with the appointment.

Oblenida was found guilty of Simple Neglect of Duty and received the same suspension penalty.

If the suspensions can no longer be enforced because of the respondents' separation from government service, the penalties will be converted into fines equivalent to their respective salaries for one month and one day.