'I just got hurt so much' — Kyline on life after Kobe Paras

Actress Kyline Alcantara is embracing a new chapter in her personal life, choosing to prioritize emotional healing, self-discovery, and peace of mind rather than entering another romantic relationship.

Following her breakup with basketball player Kobe Paras last year, the Kapamilya actress has made it clear that finding a new boyfriend is not among her priorities.

In a recent revelation about her love life, Kyline admitted that she has deliberately kept her personal affairs away from public attention while taking time to recover from painful experiences.

“You can say that it’s a conscious effort on my part (to keep a low profile on my personal life). But honestly, I’m not dating anybody right now. I’m not even entertaining anybody,” she shared.

While many celebrities eventually find themselves linked to new romantic interests after a breakup, Kyline appears determined to enjoy her independence without the pressure of starting another relationship.

The actress acknowledged that her previous experiences have affected how she now approaches love and dating.

“I guess, maybe I’m too young to say this, but I just got so tired of the whole cycle of you know, getting to know someone and blah, blah, blah,” she explained.

Her decision to remain single, however, is not necessarily a permanent rejection of romance. Rather, it reflects her present emotional state and her desire to protect herself from further heartbreak.

“I just got hurt so much, and that’s why I don’t want to date for now,” Kyline admitted.

The actress’s candid confession offers a glimpse into the emotional challenges she has faced behind the glamorous world of show business.

Despite being constantly in the public eye, Kyline has chosen to establish boundaries when it comes to discussing her relationships, allowing herself the privacy to process her feelings and move forward at her own pace.

Her statements also highlight a growing perspective among young women who believe that being single should not be viewed as a temporary situation that needs to be changed immediately.

For Kyline, this period of independence appears to be an opportunity to rediscover herself without the expectations and complications that can accompany a romantic relationship.

Although her past relationship with Kobe attracted considerable public attention, the actress is now shifting the focus toward her own emotional well-being rather than dwelling on what happened between them.

As she continues her journey in the entertainment industry, Kyline is showing that personal growth sometimes means learning to be comfortable alone.

And while love may eventually find its way back into her life, the young actress is in no hurry to welcome another romance.