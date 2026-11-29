Two nabbed in Occidental Mindoro drug raid
Two high-value drug suspects arrested during a search warrant operation in Santa Cruz.
Two suspected high-value drug personalities were arrested following a search warrant operation that yielded P138,780 worth of suspected shabu and three firearms in Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro, on Saturday, 28 November.
The Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office identified the suspects as alias “Leo,” 40, and alias “Maymay,” 38, both residents of Santa Cruz.
Authorities recovered 21 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 23.13 grams, assorted drug paraphernalia, a caliber .45 pistol, two homemade shotguns, magazines and ammunition.
The operation was conducted at around 4:14 a.m. pursuant to a search warrant issued on 26 November by Branch 10-Family Court of the Fourth Judicial Region in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.
The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit led the operation in coordination with the Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station, Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-MIMAROPA.
Police said the seized evidence was marked and inventoried at the site in the presence of witnesses.
Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Director Col. Ali Jose A. Duterte underscored the importance of operational coordination, accountability and adherence to legal procedures in the campaign against illegal drugs.
The suspects were taken to the Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station for documentation and the preparation of charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.