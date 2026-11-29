LANAO DEL NORTE — Police arrested a wanted person facing five counts of estafa during an intelligence-driven operation in Purok 2, Maigo, Lanao del Norte, on Friday morning, Nov. 27.

Lanao del Norte provincial police director Col. Leo De Leon Sua said the operation was conducted by personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Unit in coordination with the Lala and Maigo municipal police stations.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Mil,” 55, is a resident of Barangay Raw-an, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

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The suspect had outstanding warrants of arrest issued on Nov. 23 by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Lala-Salvador for five counts of estafa under Article 315, Paragraph 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

The court recommended bail of P18,000 for each case, or a total of P90,000.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Maigo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition pending transfer to the Lala Municipal Police Station.