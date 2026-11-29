Miss Universe Asia 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is ready to pursue a different path beyond pageantry, revealing that she has no plans to compete in another beauty contest as she sets her sights on public service.

In an interview with Reigna, the Filipina beauty queen expressed fulfillment in achieving her pageant dream while sharing her aspirations to contribute to the country's environmental initiatives.

“I am so happy to be living my dream job of Miss Universe Philippines. Um, and I will be starting my next venture of working hopefully within the Philippine Climate Change Commission or the Department for Environment and Natural Resources.”

Known for her passion for environmental conservation and climate action, Bea emphasized that her ambitions extend far beyond wearing a crown and representing the Philippines on the international stage.

“More than being a beauty queen, I feel like my true advocacy and calling is being a public servant for the Filipino people.”