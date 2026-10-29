PNP urges Bato to surrender as one-week ultimatum expires Friday

Friday is the deadline of the one-week ultimatum given by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to turn himself in.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is seeking his arrest over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the previous administration’s war on drugs.

“Let’s avoid any untoward incident, any potential dangerous encounters or any harm that may come to anybody. We would like to avoid any injuries, any violent encounters and of course, pinakamasama is meron masawi dito sa operation na ginagawa natin,” PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Allen Rae Co said during a press briefing at Camp Crame on Thursday.

“Let’s end this with dignity on your part,” Co added.

The PNP on Wednesday launched hotlines to receive information on the senator’s whereabouts as authorities continue their efforts to locate and arrest him.

Co said there is still no need to issue a wanted poster for the senator.

“As of now, we have not yet released a wanted poster, and we will have to evaluate if the need arises at maglalabas ho tayo,” he said.