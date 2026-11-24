The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is offering a contract worth up to P1.9 billion to firms who will be able to provide Secure Electronic Transmission Services (SETS) that will be used in the 2028 polls.

The Comelec made the offer in an invitation to bid issued by its Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) that was made public this week.

“Bidding is restricted to Filipino citizens/sole proprietorships, partnerships, or organizations with at least sixty percent (60%) interest or outstanding capital stock belonging to citizens of the Philippines, and to citizens or organizations of a country that has laws or regulations that grant similar rights or privileges to Filipino citizens, pursuant to RA No. 5183 (An Act Regulating the Award of Contracts),” reads the invitation.

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The Comelec said the bidding will be conducted through competitive bidding procedures using a non-discretionary “pass/fail” criterion as specified in the Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR) of Republic Act No. 12009, also known as the New Government Procurement Act.

The deadline of the submission of the bids is set this Wednesday, November 25.

“The Bid Evaluation and Award Criteria are Lowest Calculated Bid (LCB) and Lowest Calculated and Responsive Bid (LCRB), respectively,” the poll body said.

The commission warned that it will automatically reject bids from bidders that are higher than the Approved Budget Contract (ABC) of P1.9 billion.

The contract includes provisioning, establishment, operation, administration, and maintenance of all required data center facilities, including primary, secondary, and back-up facilities.