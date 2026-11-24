The city accounts for nearly a quarter of Quezon’s registered births, highlighting differences between birthplace and maternal residence.

Breastfeeding remains the ideal source of nutrition for the healthy growth and development of babies. The Department of Health says breastfeeding offers many benefits for both infants and mothers. It provides all the energy and essential nutrients a baby needs from birth up to six months of age.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Differences between the places where babies were born and where their mothers usually reside have put the geographic distribution of maternal healthcare services in focus, following the release of the latest birth statistics for Quezon.

Preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on 23 November 2026 showed that Quezon recorded 3,207 registered live births in July, down 1.7 percent from 3,264 in June.

Lucena City accounted for the largest share at 758 births, or 23.6 percent of the total.

Also read DOJ pushes equal access to justice for children, elderly, PWD

Lopez followed with 345 births, while Candelaria recorded 278.

More significantly, Lucena registered 361 more births by place of occurrence than by the usual residence of mothers, the largest positive difference among the localities covered by the report.

The PSA noted that this could be associated with the concentration of hospitals and healthcare facilities in the city.

Meanwhile, Sariaya recorded 90 fewer births by place of occurrence than by maternal residence. The PSA identified the municipality’s proximity to Lucena as a possible explanation.

Eight of the 41 localities covered by the report recorded more births by place of occurrence than by maternal residence.

Also read Director Sicat eyes stronger communication for STI initiatives

Of the total registered births, 3,112, or 97 percent, were born to mothers residing within Quezon, while 95 were born to mothers residing outside the province.

The average number of daily births declined from 109 in June to 103 in July.

The findings could help health authorities assess patient movement, maternal healthcare requirements and the geographic distribution of maternity services.

However, the differences alone do not establish whether mothers encountered difficulties accessing healthcare or chose facilities outside their municipalities for other reasons.