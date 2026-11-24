PALO, Leyte – A drug personality believed to be a supplier of shabu in the eastern central towns of Leyte was killed in a shootout with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Santa Isabel, Mac Arthur, Leyte late morning on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The PDEA regional office identified the casualty as Alias “Mando,” 61, a resident of the barangay, who is listed as a High-Value Target (HVT) in the drugs watchlist.

The operatives also arrested his companion, identified as Alias “Josie,” 48, a resident of a neighboring village which PDEA tagged as a newly identified drug personality.

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Authorities recovered during the operation approximately 55 grams of suspected shabu worth P374,000.

PDEA recovered from the suspects one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing approximately five grams of suspected shabu, which was the subject of the drug transaction, and another heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu, reportedly recovered as possession evidence.

The operatives also recovered one genuine P1,000 bill along with the “boodle money” amounting to P16,000, one caliber 9mm pistol, and other non-drug evidence.

Alias “Mando is believed to be one of the biggest suppliers of drugs in the towns of Julita, MacArthur, Burauen, Javier and La Paz

Alias “Josie” will be charged of violating Sections 5, 11, 12, and 26(a), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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In a statement, PDEA Eastern Visayas said the operation underscores the agency and partner law enforcement units’ s continuing commitment to intensify anti-illegal drug operations and dismantle drug activities in Eastern Visayas.