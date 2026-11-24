More than one in four households in Burdeos lacked electricity access in 2024, highlighting disparities in basic services across the province.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — More than one in four households in Burdeos, Quezon, lacked access to electricity in 2024, highlighting persistent disparities in basic services across the province despite high overall electricity coverage.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on 23 November 2026 showed that 94.4 percent of households covered by the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Quezon had access to electricity, while 5.6 percent had none.

Burdeos recorded the lowest electricity access rate at 72.9 percent, leaving 27.1 percent of households without access.

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San Andres and Panukulan also recorded relatively high proportions of households without electricity at 25.2 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively.

In contrast, Candelaria posted the highest electricity access rate at 99.5 percent, followed by San Antonio at 99.4 percent, Sariaya and Tiaong at 99.2 percent each, and Lucena City at 98.9 percent.

The 26.6-percentage-point difference between Candelaria and Burdeos underscores the uneven distribution of essential infrastructure across the province.

Limited electricity access can constrain educational opportunities, livelihood activities, food preservation and the use of technology, particularly in geographically isolated communities.

The findings provide local governments and energy authorities with a basis for assessing electrification priorities and directing resources toward underserved communities.

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Electricity access is also linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on poverty reduction and affordable and clean energy.