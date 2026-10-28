The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday released five mobile hotlines for information on the whereabouts of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is facing an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant and a P50-million bounty.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the public may submit information through the following numbers: 0927-307-3501, 0995-512-2729, 0945-611-5926, 0999-361-9878 and 0960-692-3025.

“We assure anybody who will be giving tips that their identities, numbers will be kept confidential so we cannot discuss yung mga tips na natanggap na natin,” Co said during a briefing at Camp Crame.

He warned that individuals who deliberately submit false information or make prank calls could face criminal charges.

“This is an official law enforcement resource ito pong (this) numbers na ito and you can be criminally charged kapag nilaro laro niyo ito,” he said.

Co said the PNP has not issued a wanted poster for Dela Rosa but may do so if authorities determine that it would help their operations.

Police tracker teams, including Special Action Force personnel, have been deployed to locate the senator.

Friday deadline nears

Co said the one-week period given by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla for Dela Rosa to surrender peacefully would expire on Friday, 30 October.

He said authorities continued their search despite the deadline and had received no indication from the senator's camp that he intended to surrender.

The PNP urged Dela Rosa to submit voluntarily to authorities to avoid a potentially dangerous confrontation.

“Ang kagustuhan ng lahat most especially ng PNP is this matter to be resolved peacefully, na wala pong nasasaktan, wala pong masugatan or worse may mga masawi,” Co said.

Police have designated Dela Rosa as “armed and dangerous,” while Co raised concerns about reports that he may be receiving protection from an armed group in Mindanao.

Those reports have not been independently established.

AFP ready to assist

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it was prepared to support lawful operations to locate and arrest Dela Rosa, with the PNP remaining the lead agency.

“We support lawful operations of the government, consistent with our mandate and subject to applicable laws and procedures,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said during a radio interview.

Padilla cautioned against treating unverified social media reports about Dela Rosa's whereabouts and alleged armed protection as established facts.

She also urged the public not to assume that any organization or armed group was collectively supporting the senator based solely on online statements.

The AFP emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary tensions, particularly in Mindanao, where communities have worked to preserve gains from the peace process.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC over allegations of crimes against humanity involving murder linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign.