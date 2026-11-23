The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has urged women experiencing domestic violence, particularly those abused by police officers, to report their cases, warning that erring personnel face administrative sanctions, including dismissal from the service.

The appeal comes ahead of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), observed nationwide from 25 November to 12 December, under the 2026 theme “UNiTEd for a VAW-free Philippines.”

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the commission's recent handling of domestic abuse complaints involving police personnel should encourage more victims to seek help and pursue justice.

“These past weeks, the struggles of the wives and domestic partners of violent cops took centerstage in NAPOLCOM. We hope this would inspire and empower all women to speak up against domestic abuse. Hindi na dapat ito pinapatagal. Speak up, and we will listen,” Calinisan said.

He reminded victims that assistance is available through the Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Desks (WCPDs) nationwide.

Calinisan also assured the public that NAPOLCOM remains open to complaints against police officers accused of abusing their spouses or domestic partners.

“Our PNP Women and Children Protection Desks are all over the country to assist all victims of VAWC. Should one wish to complain against a policeman, the NAPOLCOM is always open for you,” he said.

The commissioner warned that police officers found administratively liable for domestic violence could face dismissal from the service.

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“Bubugbugin namin sa kaso ang mga mapangabusong pulis. Dismissal awaits VAWC cops,” Calinisan declared.

NAPOLCOM emphasized that police officers are expected to uphold the law and protect the public, including members of their own households.

The commission encouraged victims not to allow fear, threats or intimidation to prevent them from reporting abuse.

It reiterated its commitment to receiving complaints, providing appropriate assistance and pursuing administrative accountability against police personnel found responsible for domestic violence.