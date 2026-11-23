The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified intelligence monitoring and case-building efforts against syndicates accused of deceiving job seekers by falsely claiming connections to government officials.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered police intelligence units to strengthen information gathering and closely monitor illegal recruitment activities following reports of a large-scale scheme that allegedly targeted residents of Ilocos Norte with promises of overseas employment.

“These illegal recruiters always think of new ways to lure job seekers, with some even using names of our government’s top officials. We warn all our kababayan to be discerning with this kind of tactic, which only preys on people’s hope for better job opportunities,” Nartatez said.

The PNP cited reports relayed by the Office of Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos involving an alleged illegal recruitment operation in which several Ilocos Norte residents were promised jobs in New Zealand.

Investigators found that the suspect allegedly claimed to have personal connections with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that could supposedly facilitate the deployment of workers abroad.

At least 86 victims reportedly lost a total of P25.8 million in the scheme.

Nartatez urged job applicants to remain cautious of employment offers that require payment and warned against individuals who use the names of public officials to gain credibility.

He said intelligence units had stepped up monitoring to determine the full scope of the operation and identify other activities potentially linked to illegal recruitment networks.

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The PNP also urged victims and individuals with information about recruitment schemes to coordinate with authorities and file formal complaints, saying these reports would help investigators build cases and pursue recruiters operating outside legal channels.